X22 Report Ep 3194b - Rogue Submarine, The Fight In Gaza Is Coming To The US, It Has Begun
The [DS] is now bringing us to war and the people are going to see this play out. Trump brought up a submarine again, is a rogue sub going to enter the picture. Trump is warning the people that terrorist are in the US because of the open borders. Once the people see this they will turn on Biden. War is building and the people who are not awake will begin to wake up. The [DS] are watching the people turn on them.
