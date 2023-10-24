BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 Report Ep 3194b - Rogue Submarine, The Fight In Gaza Is Coming To The US, It Has Begun
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
137 views • 10/24/2023

The [DS] is now bringing us to war and the people are going to see this play out. Trump brought up a submarine again, is a rogue sub going to enter the picture. Trump is warning the people that terrorist are in the US because of the open borders. Once the people see this they will turn on Biden. War is building and the people who are not awake will begin to wake up. The [DS] are watching the people turn on them.


🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃

--> http://healthwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.



Field Of Greens

Take 15% Off Use Promo Code X22

http://fieldofgreens.com




Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
