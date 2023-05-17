© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Methylene Blue Is the Greatest Antiviral Drug Ever Discovered - (Science Based)
In today's video, I want to share with you fully the history of Methylene Blue in regards to it being the first ever discovered effective anti viral drug ever synthesized, why it got replaced by many other not so effective anti viral patented drugs, why it is the greatest anti viral drug ever discovered and many of the scientific studies that prove how effective it is at treating things such as covid-19, malaria, etc.
If you want to learn all about everything mentioned above in regards to Methylene Blue make sure to watch this video "Why Methylene Blue Is the Greatest Antiviral Drug Ever Discovered - (Science Based)" from start to finish!
