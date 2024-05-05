Challenging Christian Zionism - Palestinian Christian - Dr. Munther Isaac

Argument Outline: John 10:16 And I have other sheep that are not of this fold. I must bring them also, and they will listen to my voice. So there will be ONE FLOCK, ONE SHEPHERD. Munther Isaac - "Offspring of Abraham is Jesus" Galatians 3:16 Now the promises were made to Abraham and to his OFFSPRING. It does not say, “And to offsprings,” referring to many, but referring to ONE, “And to your offspring,” who is CHRIST. Galatians 3:29 And if YOU ARE Christ's, then you are Abraham's offspring, HEIRS according to promise. Munther Isaac - "The Kingdom of God is by no means postponed" Acts 1:8 But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in JERUSALEM and in ALL JUDEA and SAMARIA, and to THE END OF THE EARTH. ”Psalm 2:8 Ask of me, and I will make the nations your heritage, and the ENDS OF THE EARTH your possession. Munther Isaac - "In line with Old Testament Prophecies that talk about Jesus inheriting the ends of the earth." Romans 4:13 For the promise to Abraham and his offspring that he would be HEIR OF THE WORLD did not come through the law but through the righteousness of faith. 1 Peter 2:9 But you are a CHOSEN RACE, a ROYAL PRIESTHOOD, a HOLD NATION, a PEOPLE FOR HIS OWN POSSESSION, that you may proclaim the excellencies of him who called you out of darkness into his marvelous light. Romans 9:6-7 But it is not as though the word of God has failed. For NOT ALL WHO ARE DESCENDED FROM ISRAEL BELONG TO ISRAEL, and NOT ALL ARE CHILDREN OF ABRAHAM BECAUSE THEY ARE HIS OFFSPRING, but “Through Isaac shall your offspring be named.” Romans 11:17 But if SOME OF THE BRAHCNES were broken off, and YOU, although a wild olive shoot, WERE GRAFTED in among the others and now SHARE IN THE NOURISHING ROOT of the olive tree, Romans 11:1-2 I ask, then, has God rejected his people? BY NO MEANS! FOR I MYSELF, am an Israelite, a descendant of Abraham, a member of the tribe of Benjamin. God has not rejected his people whom he foreknew. Do you not know what the Scripture says of Elijah, how he appeals to God against Israel? Munther Isaac - "The phrase God did not reject his people means they can still believe in Christ" Romans 11:26 And in this way ALL ISRAEL will be SAVED, as it is written, “The Deliverer will come from Zion, he will banish ungodliness from Jacob”; Munther Isaac - "Romans 11:26 does not mention anything about an ethnic return to Israel. Saved, for Paul means faith in Christ. This verse at best predicts a National Spiritual revival for the Jewish Nation to which I say, Amen, may it be so. Regardless such a revival does not need a gathering of ethnic Israel in the land. God can save anywhere, anytime. "Ezekiel 36 and 37 "All these prophecies were conditional." Conditional Ezekiel 33:24-26 “Son of man, the inhabitants of these waste places in the land of Israel keep saying, ‘Abraham was only one man, yet he got possession of the land; but we are many; the land is surely given us to possess.’ Therefore say to them, Thus says the Lord God: You eat flesh with the blood and lift up your eyes to your idols and shed blood; SHALL YOU THEN POSSESS THE LAND? You rely on the sword, you commit abominations, and each of you defiles his neighbor's wife; SHALL YOU THEN POSSESS THE LAND: Munther Isaac "Ethical responsibility is above any promise." "When you say that God's promises are unconditional, what is at stake is the credibility of God." "These prophecies were all spiritual in nature. And this is what I challenge Christian Zionism, How do you confuse a political state today with a spiritual restoration? The prophecies talk about a spiritual restoration, not a political state. These prophecies almost always seem to be inclusive in nature." Ezekiel 47:22 You shall allot it as an inheritance for yourselves and FOR THE SOJOURNERS WHO RESIDE AMONG YOU and have had children among you. They shall be to you as NATIVE-BORN children of Israel. With you they shall be allotted AN INHERITANCE among the tribes of Israel. Munther Isaac "Why don't you challenge the State of Israel to fulfill this now?"

