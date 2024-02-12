What the F!$@ This is CRAZY!

Canadian Prepper





Feb 11, 2024





Worlds largest and lightest

https://canadianpreparedness.com/products/nortent-mjodhall-16-winter-hot-tent-for-16-people?_pos=8&_sid=c7ba48305&_ss=r&shpxid=90c3fda4-462a-457d-98da-faa1c87b218a





Use coupon code SURVIVAL PREPPERfor 10% off all of these items

Get this TENT





Get this SOLAR PANEL

https://canadianpreparedness.com/search?type=product&q=powerfilm*&shpxid=fbaf7526-754c-42e8-8635-7d564c37a29d





Get the WOODSTOVE

https://canadianpreparedness.ca/search?type=product&q=woodstove*





Get the IGLOO SLEEPING BAG

https://canadianpreparedness.ca/search?type=product&q=sleeping*+bag*+igloo*





Get the FOLDING TITANIUM OVEN

http://tinyurl.com/2z2yesd5





Get the FOAM MATTRESS

http://tinyurl.com/ys3hs4wb





Get the KEROSENE LANTERN

https://canadianpreparedness.ca/search?type=product&q=kerosene*





Get the AXE

http://tinyurl.com/dy5u3dxn





Get the BUGOUTROLL ORGANIZER

https://canadianpreparedness.ca/search?type=product&q=bugout*+roll*





Get the PREPPING FOOD

https://canadianpreparedness.ca/collections/food





Get the FUR MITTS

https://canadianpreparedness.ca/search?type=product&q=fur*





The Apocalypse is a given at this point. Prepare for it here.

Use discount code SURVIVALPREPPER for 10% off / Premium Survival/ Emergency Equipment

https://canadianpreparedness.com/





GET EMERGENCY PRESCRIPTION MEDS AND ANTIBIOTICS (affiliate link)

https://jasemedical.com/canadianprepper





GET WHOLESALE FREEZE DRIED FOOD (World reknown quality) USE COUPON CODE 'CanadianPrepper'

https://tinyurl.com/nhhtddh6





GET GOLD AND SILVER FROM A VETTED REPUTABLE COMPANY (affiliate links)

IN CANADA

https://silvergoldbull.ca/?cjevent=0f591ce8f3ba11ed83c6938d0a1eba23&cjdata=MXxOfDB8WXww

IN USA

https://silvergoldbull.com/?cjevent=1d5c4e64f3ba11ed83c6938d0a1eba23&cjdata=MXxOfDB8WXww









Gasmasks and Protective Equipment

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/first-aid





Emergency Food Supplies

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/food





Survival Tools

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/all-tools





Shelter and Sleep Systems

https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/product-categories/shelter





Water Filtration

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/water-filtration





Cooking Systems

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/cookware





Silky Saws

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/silky-saws-canadian-prepper





Flashlights & Navigation

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/electronics





Survival Gear/ Misc

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/protection-hunting





Fire Starting

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/fatrope-firestarter-canadian-prepper





Hygiene

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/towels





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37njOxVRXKo