Earthquake 7, signs and wonders on earth and sky, prophecy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophetic word, given 2023-02-10 around 17:00HrsScripture verses are included within the transcript, available at:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2023-02-10-earthquake-7-signs-and-wonders/
Links about eartquakes:
Right to the map, where you can zzom in to the different areas.
https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/Map/gmap.php
Seismic energy by magnitude compared:
https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/energy.html
US Earthquake center
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://bindernowski.com/donation/
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ