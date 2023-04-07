Covid, Cover-Ups & Corruption | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 64

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of the Free Thinkers podcast, we welcome a new co-host, Del Murphy, and start by reviewing a clip from our pilot podcast in 2020 where we discussed the Covid pandemic. We compare our earlier predictions with what actually happened over the past 3 years. Then, we delve into various topics such as the oppressive measures enforced for Covid compliance, the transgender movement being pushed by woke companies, the resurgence of the Obama race industry, and fact-checking the fact-checkers on one of Trump's claims. All that and more on this episode!
