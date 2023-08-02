Athletes And The Vaccine - Jonathan Isaac

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jonathan Isaac gained media notoriety overnight when he refused to bend his will to the woke mob; now, he's speaking out on the vaccine and his personal decision to avoid it.
At a time when 'experts' discouraged athletes and citizens alike from 'doing their own research' and making an individual decision when it came to the vaccine. Jesse asks Isaac if there may be a connection with the growing heart failure among athletes and the vaccine forced upon them.