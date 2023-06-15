Dream: Approaching The Finish Line

**Please Support These Two Wonderful Ministries:



I love God. He saved my life. He is a Father to me, a friend and he has been there for me through this entire process. How did this happen?. Well, he found me. I shut my eyes and called out. To someone, anyone when i was utterly devastated in my sadness.

To my shock, he responded. Not only did he respond, but he saved my life after taking the "Safety Serum" and having a failing heart (caused by it).

Why did he save my life?. Well because i repented!, i worked through everything i could remember in my life that i knew was not only Sin but regretful, shameful and had poisoned my mind from carrying this baggage around with me.

He accepted my repentance, my commitment to change, and freed me from the chains. I am a servant, a watchman and a messenger for his purpose if so he chooses to use me. I humbly hand over my life to him for this purpose.

When you allow God in your life, you learn the truth about the world you are in.

That is what this channel is all about!. Sharing the Gospel (Which you must learn!) and sharing what i find while looking into the sky (into the spirit).

FOR BEGINNERS (WATCH THE GOSPEL OF JOHN) It will help you to start reading your bible:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-k0D_qFPb4o

For those that have been on this journey with me, i call you my family, my brothers and sisters. You are wonderful people, and we are all in this suffering together. Do not worry, stand your ground and keep fighting your way through the wilderness. Your reward is coming.

For those new here or new to God (or those that do not yet believe) you are all welcome here, as long as you have good intentions to learn and understand.

Much Love!

Liam | Liam's Testimony

God Bless.