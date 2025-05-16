Brighteon Broadcast News, May 16, 2025 – OVERDUE – Arrest the traitors already! And 86 the COVID jabs!

- James Comey's Alleged Treason and Call for Trump's Assassination (0:00)

- RFK Jr's Move Against COVID Vaccines and Broader Critique of Vaccine Policies (2:12)

- Theoretical Collapse of the System and Its Impact on Vaccine Policies (4:50)

- Republican and Democratic Strategies and the Role of the GOP (6:59)

- Mike Adams' Research on Chemtrails and Microscopy (8:25)

- Special Reports and Health Ranger Store Promotions (11:21)

- Interview with Scott Gordon on Overcoming Trauma (1:02:45)

- The Role of Trauma in Physical Health and Nutritional Deficiencies (1:03:38)

- The Impact of Modern Stress and Historical Trauma on Health (1:08:21)

- The Role of Inner Work and Self-Knowledge in Overcoming Trauma (1:13:34)

- Social and Professional Realities (1:13:53)

- Cults and Trauma-Based Conditioning (1:25:11)

- Beliefs and Trauma (1:28:24)

- Demonic Possession and MK Ultra (1:33:28)

- Exorcisms and Scientology (1:36:23)

- AI and Trauma Therapy (1:40:01)

- Men and Women in Therapy (1:49:02)

- AI and Reflective Systems (1:54:29)

- Philosophy and Freedom (2:03:20)

- Escape the Traumacracy (2:07:17)





