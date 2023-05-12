There’s a crisis on our southern border. Sensible Americans are deeply concerned about the massive surge of illegal immigrants. But this crisis didn’t spring out of nowhere — it’s been decades in the making. In 1988, the parent company of The New American magazine, The John Birch Society, produced a documentary called Out of Control: The Immigration Invasion.

Tragically, the documentary has held up very well against the test of time, as many of its predictions have come to pass. Due to its relevance to the current immigration crisis, we reprise Out of Control on today's TNA TV. After that, the documentary’s producer and scriptwriter, William F. Jasper, who’s also a senior editor at The New American, discusses why we’ve allowed this to happen.





To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/