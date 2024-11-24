"CARBON TAX" + TARRIFFS = YOURE SCREWED

I published the wrong video the 1st 2 times. Sorry y'all

HAVE PEOPLE GONE MAD?

What? Becuz it's Trump charging you 20-50% more for everything you buy now, is ok w you since it's him? (Becuz YOU pay the tarrifs) And now you're also ok w the debunked, "Man Made Climate Change Agenda? sponsored by the WEF? Becuz that's where "Carbon Tax" comes from. The absurdity is that we re causing the sun/earth to act different so we should pay someone extra for everything we do now? Oh, that's ok too? Becuz that's WEF Agenda and it is what that is. They said they were gonna do it .. and they are. Becuz your boy works with/for the WEF too so... There's that. Wake up.

The one thing Trump MIGHT listen to is the aggregated will of the people if they can get up the gumption and stop repelling each other long enough to speak to this man, on a real level. Becuz this is just a circus, as it stands. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]