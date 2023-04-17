X22 REPORT Ep. 3046a - Currency Transition In The Works, Prepared & Planned, Boomerang

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3046a - April 16, 2023
Currency Transition In The Works, Prepared & Planned, BoomerangThe GND is backfiring, Germany is now shutting down their nuclear power plant. Supreme Court ruled that student loans can be cancelled but a trillion dollars will not be canceled. The deficit is growing and the currency is transitioning into a new currency.
