BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🙏 Sunday Service • Roman’s Road: The Path of Salvation 🙏
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
Todd Coconato — The RemnantCheckmark Icon
77 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 09/18/2023

👉 To Give: www.ToddCoconato.com/give

👉 New Book: www.PastorToddBook.com

👉 Website: www.PastorTodd.org

👉 Church website: www.RRCNashville.org

Today, we embark on a spiritual journey, tracing the well-trodden path known as the "Roman's Road" to salvation. This term refers to a selection of verses from the Apostle Paul's Epistle to the Romans that outlines the fundamental tenets of Christian salvation. The 'Roman's Road' is a systematic way to understand why we need salvation, how God provides it, how we can receive it, and what its consequences are.
The Roman's Road isn't just ancient history or theology confined to the pages of a book. It's a living, breathing guide that can direct any lost soul to eternal life in Christ. I urge you to not only walk this road yourself but to guide others on their journey too. 🙏

Keywords
godjesusnashvillesunday servicetodd coconatoremnant revival centerromans road
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy