BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Perfumes & Health Risks: The Hidden Dangers You Need to Know 💔🧠
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • 1 month ago

Did you know that 50% of perfumes contain toxic chemicals? 😱 These hidden toxins could be putting your health at risk, especially for those who are genetically predisposed to accumulate harmful substances.


🎶https://tinyurl.com/3devmvrn


The most alarming part? These chemicals can negatively affect your brain and overall health over time. 🤯


What you need to know:

🚨 Perfumes may act like the next smoking epidemic for your health.

💡 People with a slower detox process are more at risk of toxins building up in their bodies.

🧠 Migraine sufferers may be the first to feel the impact.


It's time to rethink what we're putting on our bodies. Make informed choices for your health! 🌱


🎧 Listen now on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

.

.

.

#ToxicChemicals #PerfumeRisks #HealthAwareness #ToxinsInPerfume #BrainHealth #MigraineAwareness #ChemicalFree #HealthyChoices

Keywords
chemicalsbrainhealthtoxininperfumes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy