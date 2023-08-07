Steve Kirsch





July 31, 2023





High tech sales executive lists 15 vaccinated people who he knows directly who died suddenly/unexpectedly after the vax rollout.





Number of COVID unvaccinated people in his LIFETIME who died suddenly like this? ZERO.





So even if 100% of his friends were vaccinated, the 15 people died suddenly over 2.5 years is hard for anyone to explain, especially since two of them died within 24 hours of the shot!!





Hear his story and the story of his friends in Seattle Washington.





Ask yourself: Why aren't we hearing any "reverse" anecdotes where it is your UNvaccinated friends who are disproportionately dying suddenly?





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v33pdh3-jay-bonnar-15-covid-vaxxed-friends-died-suddenly-0-unvaxxed-friends.html