BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jay Bonnar: 15 COVID vaxxed friends died suddenly; 0 unvaxxed friends
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
182 views • 08/07/2023

Steve Kirsch


July 31, 2023


High tech sales executive lists 15 vaccinated people who he knows directly who died suddenly/unexpectedly after the vax rollout.


Number of COVID unvaccinated people in his LIFETIME who died suddenly like this? ZERO.


So even if 100% of his friends were vaccinated, the 15 people died suddenly over 2.5 years is hard for anyone to explain, especially since two of them died within 24 hours of the shot!!


Hear his story and the story of his friends in Seattle Washington.


Ask yourself: Why aren't we hearing any "reverse" anecdotes where it is your UNvaccinated friends who are disproportionately dying suddenly?


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v33pdh3-jay-bonnar-15-covid-vaxxed-friends-died-suddenly-0-unvaxxed-friends.html

Keywords
vaxxedunvaxxedcovidsteve kirschdied suddenlyjay bonnar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy