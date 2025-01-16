लकड़ी की काठी | Lakdi ki kathi | Popular Hindi Children Songs | Animated Songs & Hindi Rhymes

🎵 लकड़ी की काठी | Lakdi Ki Kathi | Popular Hindi Nursery Rhymes for Kids | Fun Children's Songs 🎵 Welcome to a world of music, fun, and learning! 🎉 Dive into the timeless classic "Lakdi Ki Kathi" - "लकड़ी की काठी" , one of the most-loved Hindi rhymes for kids. Sing along with your little ones to this cheerful melody and enjoy a joyful time of dancing and singing. Perfect for kids, toddlers, and preschoolers! 🌟 📌 What You'll Find in This Video: • Lakdi Ki Kathi Song with colorful animations 🎥 • Engaging Hindi nursery rhymes for children 👶 • Fun dance-along rhymes for preschool learning 🕺💃 • Classic Hindi songs like "Nani Teri Morni" 🦚 • Educational content for kids’ early development 📚 • ✨ Top Highlights:🎶 Lakdi Ki Kathi Masoom Song🎥 Cute animations with cartoon rhymes and interactive fun🎵 Collection of the best Hindi rhymes for toddlers and kids🎉 Dance, sing, and learn with engaging songs like "Kathi Pe Ghoda" 💡 Perfect For: • Preschool learning 🏫 • Toddlers, kindergarten kids, and families 🌟 • Parents looking for fun baby songs and balgeet 👨‍👩‍👧 • Anyone who loves Hindi poems and catchy rhymes 🎼 Lyrics Of Song :- लकड़ी की काठी काठी पे घोड़ा घोड़े की दुम पे जो मारा हथौड़ा दौड़ा दौड़ा दौड़ा घोड़ा दुम उठा के दौड़ा घोड़ा पहुँचा चौक में चौक में था नाई घोड़े जी की नाई ने हजामत जो बनाई दौड़ा दौड़ा दौड़ा घोड़ा दुम उठा के दौड़ा घोड़ा था घमंडी पहुँचा सब्ज़ी मंडी सब्ज़ी मंडी बर्फ़ पड़ी थी बर्फ़ में लग गई ठंडी दौड़ा दौड़ा दौड़ा घोड़ा दुम उठा के दौड़ा लकड़ी की काठी काठी पे घोड़ा घोड़े की दुम पे जो मारा हथौड़ा दौड़ा दौड़ा दौड़ा घोड़ा दुम उठा के दौड़ा घोड़ा पहुँचा खेत में, खेत में थे किसान घोड़े ने जो खा ली गाजर, हो गया हैरान। दौड़ा दौड़ा दौड़ा घोड़ा, दुम उठा के दौड़ा घोड़ा पहुँचा एक रास्ते पर, रास्ता था सुनसान आगे मिली बकरी बोली, "सुन लो मेरी दास्तान।" दौड़ा दौड़ा दौड़ा घोड़ा, दुम उठा के दौड़ा घोड़ा पहुँचा जंगल में, मिली वहाँ पर भालू भालू ने जो देख लिया, घोड़े को दे मारा मालू। दौड़ा दौड़ा दौड़ा घोड़ा, दुम उठा के दौड़ा घोड़ा पहुँचा कुएं के पास, पानी पीने आया पर जैसे ही अंदर देखा, अपना ही अक्स नज़र आया। दौड़ा दौड़ा दौड़ा घोड़ा, दुम उठा के दौड़ा घोड़ा पहुँचा अपने घर, थक कर था बेहाल बोला, "दुनिया देख ली मैंने, अब घर ही बेमिसाल।” घोड़ा पहुँचा अपने घर, सीख गया जीवन का पाठ। अब आराम और सुकून से जीना, यही है असली बात। लकड़ी की काठी काठी पे घोड़ा घोड़े की दुम पे जो मारा हथौड़ा दौड़ा दौड़ा दौड़ा घोड़ा दुम उठा के दौड़ा 🌈 Keywords You'll Love:Lakdi Ki Kathi, लकड़ी की काठी, Hindi Nursery Rhymes, Children's Songs, Hindi Poems, Kids Hindi Rhymes, Baby Songs, Balgeet, Fun Learning, Educational Content, Preschool Rhymes, Rhymes in Hindi, Dance and Sing Along, Cartoon Rhymes, Toddlers Dance Songs, Baby Learning Videos, Kathi Ka ,Kathi Wala , लकड़ी की घोडा , Children's Songs , Hindi Rhymes , Cartoons , Nani Teri Morni , Baby Songs , Hindi Poems , Kids Cartoon , Balgeet , Hindi Nursery Rhymes , लकड़ी की काठी हिंदी कविता , नानी तेरी मोरनी , हिंदी बालगीत , हिंदी कविता बच्चों के लिए ,Hindi Kavita , Poems for Kids in Hindi 🛑 Don't Miss Out!Watch, sing, and learn with "Lakdi Ki Kathi" and other classic Hindi rhymes for kids! Hit the LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and SHARE button to keep the fun going! Don’t forget to click the bell icon to never miss an update. 📢 Tell us your child's favorite rhyme in the comments below! 💬 #LakdiKiKathi #HindiNurseryRhymes #KidsSongs #HindiPoems #Balgeet #FunLearning #ChildDevelopment #educationalvideos