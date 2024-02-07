Preach to us smooth things, preacher!

Many of us are feeling sorry for those who are still unable to see that we had warned them of these things even a good many years ago, themselves having been upset with us that we did not trust their beloved government gods as if they in any way truly had our better interests in mind.

And even though many of those same people have now come to agree with us that man's governments are yes, just as evil as we had warned them years ago, there are still those few stubborn "Christians" who are bitterly defending the way they seem to want to tell God what laws they will accept before leaving man's social system to let Him rule over them.





...and so in our defense of the faith, this same strong message is needed again today.





On the other hand, the more peaceful of us worldwide are slowly but surely fulfilling Isaiah 2:2-4 and happily gathering with glee, humbly and gratefully accepting our responsibilities and duties under a long-proven lawbook based on love! ☺️