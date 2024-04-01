Reopening Megaland Migration To V2

A Metagalactic Shift: Migration to Megaland V2. For users who missed the Metagalaxy migration, we are reopening it for the LAST TIME!



Users who do not swap their Megaland between 29.03.2024 - 02.04.2024 will not be given another chance! Please make sure to use de import wallet option at the migration portal shown in the video ONLY. Megaland V1 on Centralized exchange? Will need to be tranfered to a Multi-chain decentralized wallet of your choice first. Like; coin98, Guarda, SubWallet, MathWallet, TrustWallet, OKX, etc... If you need help importing your wallet via partner gateway please follow the V2 Doc tutorial on the Metagalaxyland Mirrored Home page. CONNECTING WALLET WAS DEPRECATED Your wallet to claim V2 tokens MUST be IMPORTED with backup phrase or Binance (BSC) private key. If you do not use wallet import for token migration sent/receive, it is NOT POSSIBLE to issue V2 tokens to you in anyway. HurryUp! the Time is ticking #megaland #metagalaxy #v2