BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Elon Musk's thousands of 5G Starlink satellites will heat up our planet with 2-4 °C cause sea level rise WARN XR! 2023-07-09 18 40
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
231 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
148 views • 07/09/2023

All links used in this videohttps://drive.google.com/file/d/13_SuorCkqcQqJNjXBMagmjaY0QjN9hmb/view?usp=sharing

All the Satellites in Space Could Crack Open the Ozone Layer

https://www.popularmechanics.com/space/satellites/a36651845/satellite-pollution-starlink-ozone/

Jew World Order

https://www.jewworldorder.org/

Fact Check: Did George Soros Help Nazis Confiscate Jewish Property?

https://www.newsweek.com/fact-check-did-george-soros-help-nazis-confiscate-jewish-property-1801194

George Soros wasn't a Nazi, he was a 14-year-old Jew who hid from them | The Independent | The Independent

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/george-soros-nazi-jew-conspiracy-theory-roseanne-barr-twitter-rant-a8377301.html

George Soros & uncle looted the houses of #Jews in Nazi Germany - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzZPvKJ4x5o

The case for space environmentalism | Nature Astronomy

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41550-022-01655-6

Radiofrequency and Microwaves

https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9241540761

9241540761_eng.pdf

file:///E:/DOCUMENTS/PDF's/9241540761_eng.pdf

Radiation: Electromagnetic fields

https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/radiation-electromagnetic-fields

Radiation and health

https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/radiation-and-health

How Many Satellites Are In Orbit Right Now - change comin

https://changecominon.blogspot.com/2016/09/how-many-satellites-are-in-orbit-right.html

Does your country have a satellite orbiting the earth? | Science and Technology News | Al Jazeera

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/10/4/does-your-country-have-a-satellite-orbiting-the-earth

Pentagon document lays out battle plan against zombies | CNN Politics

https://edition.cnn.com/2014/05/16/politics/pentagon-zombie-apocalypse/

dod.zombie.apocalypse.plan.pdf

https://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2014/images/05/16/dod.zombie.apocalypse.plan.pdf

Search Results | CDC

https://search.cdc.gov/search/?query=zombie&dpage=1

Pinterest

https://nl.pinterest.com/pin/560838959816249169/

Preparedness and Response Campaigns | CDC

http://web.archive.org/web/20230226050904/https://www.cdc.gov/orr/campaigns/

Justa Numerican: The Sum of All Things 5

https://larkintexas.blogspot.com/2013/05/the-sum-of-all-things-5.html

63 terror drills that went live since 1993 at DuckDuckGo

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=63+terror+drills+that+went+live+since+1993&t=brave&ia=web

63 Cases Since 1993 Where the Terror "Drill" Became Reality -- guess we need to add a few more to this list : conspiracy

https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/2k8gys/63_cases_since_1993_where_the_terror_drill_became/

Questioning Our Reality: 63 Government Drills That Have Gone Live Since 1993

https://questioningourreality.blogspot.com/2016/08/63-government-drills-that-have-gone.html

63 Government Drills That Have Gone Live Since 1993 | Verum Et Inventa

http://web.archive.org/web/20141031063649/http://verumetinventa.wordpress.com:80/2014/09/17/63-government-drills-that-have-gone-live-since-1993/

More US Drill Death in Waco Explosion – Drill Stops for Reality, Again | Ed Ward, MD's Blog: US Tyranny & Treason

http://web.archive.org/web/20141031044101/http://edwardmd.wordpress.com/2013/04/28/more-us-drill-death-in-waco-drill-stops-for-reality-again/

CERC Corner - Zombie Talk and Preparedness

https://www.emergency.cdc.gov/cerc/cerccorner/article_050918.asp

Preparedness 101; zombie pandemic

https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/6023

Preparedness 101: Zombie Apocalypse - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Preparedness_101:_Zombie_Apocalypse

SpaceX Officially Discontinued Starlink Satellites - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jeeuqqa45fM

SUPER FAST INTERNET on a SAIL BOAT with STARLINK! [RED SEAS] - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAhNFCo6FXI&t=703s

Space Shuttle Flight 8 (STS-8) Post Flight Presentation - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wx8Ew1V_1tM

Godson Definition & Meaning | Dictionary.com

https://www.dictionary.com/browse/godson

Resources

https://telcosafekids.com/resources/

Conversion Chart Watts milliWatts microWatts cm2 m2

https://telcosafekids.files.wordpress.com/2020/11/conversion-chart-watts-milliwatts-microwatts-cm2-m2-2.pdf


Microwaves heat up the earths atmosphere!

2.45 Ghz. is absorbed by water molecules and 60 Ghz. is absorbed for 98% by oxygen molecules. This is why 2.45 Ghz. is used by microwave ovens that plastify food. They are heating up our planet's atmosphere fastest of all frequencies.

Keywords
climate changespacextechnologybreaking newsgenocideextinctiondepopulationnetworkscamweaponmicrowave radiationatmosphereelon musksatellitesrisedeath towerscarbon creditstemperaturesea levelstarlinkheating upfive ganthropogenic global warmingdishybeamforming technology
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy