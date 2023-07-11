BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biden makes DANGEROUS admission about cluster munitions aide to Ukraine
150 views • 07/11/2023

Glenn Beck


July 10, 2023


In an interview with CNN, President Biden admitted that he wants to send cluster munitions — which are condemned by multiple NATO countries — to Ukraine. But possibly even more concerning was Biden's other admission: Ukraine is running out of ammunition ... and SO ARE WE?! Why is Biden admitting all of this? Is this yet another escalation towards World War III? And does Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's recent trip to China tie into all of this? Glenn breaks it all down ...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrFTUXUky_o

