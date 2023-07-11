Biden makes DANGEROUS admission about cluster munitions aide to Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
July 10, 2023
In an interview with CNN, President Biden admitted that he wants to send cluster munitions — which are condemned by multiple NATO countries — to Ukraine. But possibly even more concerning was Biden's other admission: Ukraine is running out of ammunition ... and SO ARE WE?! Why is Biden admitting all of this? Is this yet another escalation towards World War III? And does Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's recent trip to China tie into all of this? Glenn breaks it all down ...
