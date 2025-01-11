Daniel's Seventy-Weeks Prophecy. Where is the Rapture? where is the Seven Year Tribulation?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daniel's 70 weeks, all explained in the prophecy scripture, Daniel 9:24-27. Not 69 weeks explained with 7 weeks (7 years of tribulation happening in the future!) No scripture about a RAPTURE! The Rapture fantasy was created in 1830 Scotland when a young women by the name of Margaret McDonald while in a trance had a vision claiming all Christians would escape persecution and death in a future world tribulation. The scripture says; All those who live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution, 2 Timothy 3:12. This fantasy was perpetuated by a man named John Nelson Darby who belonged to a group called the Pilgrim brotherhood and was then introduced into a bible commentary by a man named C.I. Scofield, a man that abandoned his family and left them destitute.