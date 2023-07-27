BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
After the gym at Qiqihar No. 34 Middle School collapsed, the parents of the deceased children were prohibited to see the bodies
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
53 views • 07/27/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2mytt5fffe

7/23/2023 After the gym at Qiqihar No. 34 Middle School collapsed, the parents of the deceased children waited in the hospital for six hours, with no one communicating with them or soothing them. Even doctors refused to allow parents to identify their children. Some parents were told that their children showed no signs of life when they were taken to the hospital, yet they still couldn't see their own children. Besides dispatching the police, there was not a single government official who stepped forward to address the situation.

#CCP #Chinese≠CCP #takedowntheCCP

7/23/2023 齐齐哈尔第34中学体育馆坍塌后，遇难孩子的家长们在医院无人与之沟通或安抚情绪的情况下苦等六小时，就连医生也拒绝家长认领孩子。有家长还被告知他们的孩子在被送医时已没有生命体征，可他们却还是见不了自己的孩子，政府除了派来警察，竟没有任何官员站出来说明情况！

#中共 #中国人不等于中共 #消灭中共

Keywords
