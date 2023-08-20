Starcraft - Dark Vengeance Campaign 4B

Difficulty: Hard



Intro: Zeratul laments that he doesn’t want to stoop to something as low as assassination, but alas the time has come to put an end to Alan Schezar once and for all. Crimes can only be repaid in blood afterall. Zeratul will activate a tracker to tracker Alan Schezar’s location. He has commanded you to take a small strike force and lay him to rest for good!





Strategy: This mission is interesting because it is a 2 part mission. The first part of the mission, you are given command of 4 dark templers, 2 high Templars, 2 dragoons and you have to navigate through hostile zerg and terran forces. Be sure to make use of hallucination to draw fire and psionic storm to take out groups of enemies. The enemy doesn’t have a comsat so if you take out enemy science vessels, turrets, and spore colonies, the dark Templar can mop up the rest without being seen. Take note of a mineral patch and vespene geyser, you will need to remember these locations later on in the mission. Watch out for random mines as they can take out even your cloaked units, take them out with hallucinations. Proceed with caution until you reach Alan Schezar himself. Alan is a pushover as he only has 30 health.





After you ‘rescue’ Alan, part 2 of the mission begins. You gain control of all terran units and have to take out 3 enemy zerg forces. Orange is passive and isn’t much of a threat, however dark green is set to insane difficulty. Besure to build up your defenses when you take over the terran compound and be sure to have antiair units ready like Valkyries for when they come in with the 12 mutalisk attacks. After you expand to the mineral base that you saw in part 1 of the mission, go ahead and build a command center and throw down a couple bunkers, turrets to repel any attacks. Go ahead and mass siege tanks and goliaths and when you get over 100 supply, start with taking out orange followed by Dark Green, and then take out the rest of the zerg forces. Fairly straight forward.





Unit Composition: You can’t build units until part 2. During part 2, start with a couple Valkyries for antiair and then go mech to counter dark green’s heavy devourer/scourge.