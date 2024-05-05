San Nicolas A Message from Heaven for the Youth! Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith





Streamed live on May 4, 2024





One of the more recent approved apparitions (approved in 2016) details Heaven's message about the Rosary and most importantly what the youth need to know. Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain what this message given in Argentina means to us today.





Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism





Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation





To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts





Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy





“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXH4lhUv4m4