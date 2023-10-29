Israel Gaza War Its Okay To Admit You Were Wrong About Gaza caitlinjohnstone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Gaza War Its Okay To Admit You Were Wrong About Gaza caitlinjohnstoneCaitlin Johnstonehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8ektaLpTOg
There's Only So Much Propaganda Spin You Can Put On The Murder Of Thousands Of Children
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVmXOUOXo7U
It's Okay To Admit You Were Wrong About Gaza