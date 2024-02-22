I HAD A DREAM, EARTHQUAKES, TSUNAMIS, ASTEROIDS

(THE MAN WHO SAW TOMORROW) I had a dream, actually, I had several dreams about Earthquakes, Tsunamis and Asteroid strikes. With all of this, there was untold destruction, death, pain, and suffering. And the survivors were in shock like Zombies, homeless without food, water, and shelter. I wish there was more that I could do to warn the people, but what can I do but this, make a video and WARN the people that this is coming. God's word will not return void, giving us Jeremiah 50 & 51 and Revelation 17 & 18. IF you will not listen to me read God's word on this. Bad times are coming and it is only going to get worse, much worse.





THANK YOU & GOD BLESS YOU for your prayers, love & support of this Last Days ministry & for us: We mail out free books, KJV Bibles & CDs all FREE of charge to all who ask, we even mailed a KJV Bible to Saudi Arabia. (THANKS TO YOU). Because of your love & support of this Last Days ministry and with the help & direction of the Holy Spirit, we have mailed out over 11,000 WARNING letters & CDs titled THE WARNING all from our kitchen table to churches, pastors & Christian radio stations across America: . (https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/





We mail out King James Bibles and my book: IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE and the CD titled THE WARNING, to anyone who asks for free.

....................................................

If the Holy Spirit puts it in your heart to help support this ministry & The Azusa St. Mission & Revival - TODAY YOU CAN BE THE MIRACLE, click the link below or write to: Tony Lamb, P.O. Box 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834

Click this link for Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TonyLambWatchman





For other giving options to this ministry see here: https://www.tonylamb.org/index104.html





ALL DONATIONS, GIFTS & TITHES GO 'ONLY' TO SUPPORT THE MINISTRY (GOD'S MINISTRY) AND THE AZUSA ST. MISSION & REVIVAL CHURCH (GOD'S UNDERGROUND CHURCH).





Here is my website at: https://www.TonyLamb.org





Here is the Azusa St. underground church: http://www.AzusaSt.com

Please see here how to get your FREE AMD badge or a FREE car window decal.

..................................................................

To order your copy of my new book: 'THE TRIBULATION click here:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZ6KG44X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=





To order your copy of: 'IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE' click here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1695677153





To order a copy of: 'GOD SHOWED ME THE FUTURE' click here:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1717773664





* Here is the link where it shows you how easy it is to build your own water filter: https://tonylamb.org/waterfilter.pdf





WE DID NOT LEAVE OUR CHURCH - OUR CHURCH LEFT US.

We refuse to attend an apostate church that lies and reads and teaches a false gospel from books that are not the word of God, and are NOT Holy. (which is found ONLY in the KJV Bible or the 1611 KJV Bible) BUT are in fact written by men & women (who are in sin) and are not inspired by God.





This is why we use ONLY the KJV Bible, Please Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sqoBX86nv0





See my videos on youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/c/TonyLambWatchman





Or see my videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tonylamb

Or on Rumble at: https://rumble.com/user/TonyLambWatchman





See here to start your own home church: http://www.AzusaSt.com

Here is the home website: https://www.TonyLamb.org

Thank you for your love, support and your prayers for this Last Days Mission for God.

You are 'NOT a Partner' in this ministry, 'YOU ARE FAMILY'!





* Hear the: 'THE WARNING' free here at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/





Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com or write to: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834

To request prayer, a free Bible or a free book:





Now is NOT the time to follow a preacher, teacher, prophet, a church or even a religion (NOT EVEN ME)

THE ONLY WAY TO SURVIVE WHAT IS TO COME - IS TO NOT BE HERE - AS IN BEING RAPTURED.

God Bless you, Watchman Tony Lamb