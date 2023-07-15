Pharmakiea is Sorcery

Pharma is sorcery





Original video here: https://rumble.com/v302mng-the-great-deception-big-pharma-truthblood-diggin-deeper.html





Revelation 9:21

“And they did not repent of their murders nor of their sorceries (G5333) nor of their sexual immorality nor of their thefts.”





Revelation 21:8

“But for the cowardly and unbelieving and abominable and murderers and sexually immoral persons and sorcerers (G5333) and idolaters and all liars, their part will be in the lake that burns with fire and brimstone, which is the second death.”





Cognate: 5333 phármakos – properly, a sorcerer; used of people using drugs and "religious incantations" to drug people into living by their illusions– like having magical (supernatural) powers to manipulate God into giving them more temporal possessions.





pharmakos: a poisoner, sorcerer, magician

Original Word: φάρμακος, οῦ, ὁ

Part of Speech: Noun, Masculine

Transliteration: pharmakos

Phonetic Spelling: (far-mak-os')

Definition: a poisoner, sorcerer, magician

Usage: a magician, sorcerer.





Galatians 5:20

“idolatry, sorcery (G5331), enmities, strife, jealousy, outbursts of anger, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions,

Strong's Concordance G5331

pharmakeia: the use of medicine, drugs or spells

Original Word: φαρμακεία, ας, ἡ

Part of Speech: Noun, Feminine

Transliteration: pharmakeia

Phonetic Spelling: (far-mak-i'-ah)

Definition: the use of medicine, drugs or spells

Usage magic, sorcery, enchantment.

5331 pharmakeía (from pharmakeuō, "administer drugs") – properly, drug-related sorcery, like the practice of magical-arts, etc. (A. T. Robertson).

Word Origin

from pharmakeuó (to administer drugs)

Definition

the use of medicine, drugs or spells

Exodus 22:18

“You shall not allow a sorceress to live.”





Deuteronomy 18:10-13

10"There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch,11 Or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer. 12 For all that do these things are an abomination unto the LORD: and because of these abominations the LORD thy God doth drive them out from before thee. 13 Thou shalt be perfect with the LORD thy God.”





