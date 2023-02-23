My Connection to the Moon Landing (Conspiracy?) 🎙️ February Biohacking Q&A #24

We answer the following Biohacking and lifehacking questions in this February Q&A podcast.My connection to the moon landing (conspiracy?)

Is Maca an athletic performance enhancer?

Is Flmodafinil safe?

Is red krill fish oil better than Omega-3 EPA/DHA oil?

Negative side effects of Noopept reported on Reddit?

Is Kratom an opioid?

Do Racetams help with bipolar mania?

A streamlined way to write a book - nonfiction that doesn’t suck?





