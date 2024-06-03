EurAsia Daily: 02JUN24, Were There Two US Warships in the Red Sea (Not Just One) Attacked by the Houthis on June 1st?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UPDATE: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/a3894e00-6a92-4f44-a9b8-4c9f740074d8
https://eadaily.com/ru/news/2024/06/02/husity-soobshchili-ob-atake-po-flotu-ssha-v-krasnom-more
The Ansar Allah Houthis movement, ruling in northern Yemen, attacked the American aircraft carrier Dwight Eisenhower, an unknown destroyer, with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle, and a number of ships in the north of the Red Sea, said Yahya Saria, a spokesman for the Houthi armed forces.
The Houthi naval forces, missile units and drones carried out six operations.
Saria also added that the movement's forces carried out attacks in the Red and Arabian Seas and the Indian Ocean on ships that "belong to companies that violated the decision to ban passage to (Israeli) ports."