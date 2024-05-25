EXHIBIT J: to write an EARTH CONSTITUTION

21 views • 11 months ago

Vote World Government. "Vote Now in the Global Referendum on Democratic World Government." Way Back Machine, archived 2008, https://web.archive.org/web/20080425015242/http://www.voteworldgovernment.org/

The Union of International Associations. "The Union of International Associations: A World Center." Internet Archive, 1914, https://archive.org/details/unionofinternati00uniorich/page/6/mode/2up.

Pattanaik, Suchismita. “A Speech at the 75th Anniversary of the Montreux Declaration.” WFM-IGP, 6 Mar. 2023, https://www.wfm-igp.org/federalist-paper/a-speech-at-the-75th-anniversary-of-the-montreux-declaration-2/.

Are world federalists sneaking up on us with an ecological decoy?

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.