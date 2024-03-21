Hunter Biden Hearing Grinds to Halt as Raskin Threatens Bobulinski with Subpoena

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hunter Biden Hearing Grinds To A Halt After Ranking Democrat Threatens Bobulinski With Subpoena: A House Oversight and Accountability committee hearing halted after ranking Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin threatened to subpoena Tony Bobulinski during a hearing detailing Hunter Biden's foreign business deals. He wants the blackberry. He wants all the texts.