Rare Footage of Russian Tank Destroying Multiple AFU Armors During June Offensive
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
150 views • 10/05/2023

The footage is either a T-80 or T-72 with Sosna-U thermals featuring French Thales matrices, viewed from the zoomed out commander's wide view (gunner's view would be even more zoomed in).

Tankers from the 218th tank regiment of the 127th motorized rifle division share footage of the Ukrainian Offensive in June
First the crew shoots the enemy’s damaged AFV, then transfers fire in depth to another enemy AFV near the forest belt. Then the landed infantry forest

In the end, the commander decides to take the control and take out the damaged AFV, then change position.

Very atmospheric video. Many thanks to the 218th Tank Regiment for such material.

Text from VOIN_DV

Mirrored - December1991

Keywords
armorafurussian tnk
