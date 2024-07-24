InfoWars - Exclusive - Top Sniper Says Assassination Attempt Was Inside Job By Desperate Deep State - 7-22-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Top sniper Dallas Alexander, credited with the farthest kill at 2.2 miles, joins Alex Jones live to break down why The assassination attempt on Donald Trumo was not due to incompetance or gross negligence.
Wear a piece of history with the official Infowars ‘Trump Bulletproof Shirt’ that has emblazoned on it the most iconic image of our time! Defy globalists by pre-ordering this comfortable made-in-America shirt TODAY!