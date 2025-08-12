Beware; the Lion is Waiting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you dead inside, and I mean dead spiritually? Maybe your church is to blame. Maybe your prayer life is to blame with unconfessed sin. Finally, it could be an outright attack from the enemy. Don't get sidetracked. Stay focused on the calling of GOD in Jesus Christ. Your eternal soul depends on it.
Mark Shannon Kelley Ministries 2025, Kelley Ministries 2025, Mark Charis Kelley Sound WorkX editing and design 2025.