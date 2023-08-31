BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"It's like he's the Saviour of the country." — Wayne Allyn Root at the 2023 Las Vegas Reawaken tour
Trump: the Son of Perdition
Trump: the Son of Perdition
08/31/2023

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/

Sublink: [email protected]

Photopea | Online Photo Editor; Year established: ~ the end of 2017; Date of website access: August 31, 2023.


(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-tweets-quote-calling-him-the-second-coming-of-god-to-jews-in-israel/

Title: U.S. Trump tweets quote calling him the "second coming of God" to Jews in Israel; Compiled by Sophie Lewis; Published by CBS News Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.; Donald J Trump; @realDonaldTrump; Originally tweeted on Twitter; Date and time of the original Twitter tweets: August 21, 2019 / 7:34 AM EST; Date and time published: August 21, 2019 / 3:47 PM; Date of website access: August 31, 2023.


(Thumbnail) — Source 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tjl6_t-DOp8

Wayne Allyn Root: 'Jews love Donald Trump like he is The King Of Israel - The Second Coming of God'; Published by Antichrist Archives; Published on YouTube; Date published: August 3, 2023; Date of website access: August 31, 2023.


(Thumbnail) — Source 4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w895CQcYLw0&t=1s

TotalNEWS - Wayne Allyn Root - Clay Clark's Reawaken Tour - Las Vegas 2023; Posted by Total News; Posted on YouTube; Date posted: August 27, 2023; Date of website access: August 31, 2023.


Source 5: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cepher-abridged-edition/id1406576338

CEPHER Abridged Edition; Published by Cepher Publishing LLC; Designed for iPad; Third Edition; Version 1.0.1; Date of app creation: unknown; New Testament scriptures; Mattithyahu/Matthew 24:23-24; and Yochanon/John 5:43-44; Date of website access: August 31, 2023.

trumplas vegasjewishnew world ordermagafreemasonrythe end timesblasphemywayne allyn rootthe man of sinthe occult2023king of israelthe lawless onethe son of perditionfalse saviourthe little hornthe great deceiverthe treacherous dealertrump worshipperthe second coming of godthe torahless one
