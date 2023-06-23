Dr.SHIVA HOW the SWARM Makes You Hopeless & Pushes THEIR Anointed "Leaders" Trump & Kennedy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GRIFTER RANGER MIKE ADAMS SUPPORTS THIS DERANGED DEMON RFK
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: HOW the SWARM Makes You Hopeless & Pushes THEIR Anointed "Leaders" Trump & Kennedy
In this discussion, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer, and Candidate for US President reveals HOW the Swarm - the ELITES make you hopeless and then PUSH their Anointed "Leaders" like Kennedy and Trump as "Saviors."
