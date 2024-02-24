BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2024-02-24 The Taxman
Rev. LeRoy
Rev. LeRoy
43 views • 02/25/2024

                   Sources:

Title:
    Background:  https://youtu.be/CAcp83s1KN8

Beatles Song The Taxman:
    The Beatles: Taxman (Rare Rehearsal) [HQ + LYRICS]
    https://youtu.be/CAcp83s1KN8
    Mr B-Sides
    Recorded on: 1966-?-?

    The Beatles Taxman with Lyrics Highest Quality Audio
    https://youtu.be/IKIe8AokW8E
    beatleswithlyrics

We The People News:
    Situation Update 2/23/24
    https://rumble.com/v4fau7i-wtpn-situation-update-22324.html
    Benjamin Fulford Section:
    Timestamp:  1:04:00

Keywords
currentbeatlestaxman
