Darkness Before Dawn
Sure Word Prophecy
Sure Word Prophecy
14 views • 06/10/2023

Looking at the world today we can see that we are certainly living in unprecedented times, uncertainty and fear are affecting many of us. During this time of isolation we should take the opportunity that perhaps we don't always have, of studying God's word, drawing ever closer to Him, preparing for the soon coming of our Lord and the testing times that lie ahead. This should be the most important thing that we focus on. However, understanding as best we can this world's hidden agenda will help us to understand the current situation that we now find ourselves living in.

We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us directly or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:

website: www.sureword.co.uk

email: [email protected]

Many more videos available to watch for free on our web site:

http://www.sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=V

All of the videos we produce can be downloaded for free from our web site:

http://sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=DV

Our videos are available on the following platforms:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SureWordProphecy

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SureWordProphecy:9

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1029226

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/surewordprophecy

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qvLzliBfXftk

Keywords
biblegodjesustruthfaithnew world orderend timeslast daysantichrist
