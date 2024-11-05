Why Propaganda WORKS!

Friday Night Live 1 November 2024





In this episode of "Friday Night Live," Stefan Molyneux discusses consciousness and the disconnect between perception and reality, using metaphors of screens to illustrate his points. He critiques mainstream media narratives leading up to the U.S. election and examines societal influences on personal beliefs. Molyneux emphasizes the challenges of communicating truth in a world filled with shared illusions and addresses modern family's disconnection from reality due to digital experiences. He concludes with a call for self-awareness and rational discourse to navigate life's complexities.





