The Impostor-Replacement of Paul McCartney (Tina Foster on classicbands com)
Auriga Books
Auriga Books
200 followers
Follow
293 views • 04/13/2023

Excerpts from an upcoming interview about how Beatle Paul McCartney died and was replaced - with Tina Foster and Gary at classicbands.com.


Interview link: Gary James' Interview With The Author Of Plastic Macca: The Secret Death And Replacement Of Beatle Paul McCartneyhttps://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2023/05/gary-james-interview-with-author-of.html


Tina Foster is the pen-name of Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA.

Tina/Cynthia is an attorney and author: "The Splitting Image: The Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements," "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney," and "Den of Vipers: Central Banks and the Fake Economy." She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.


Web: www.cynthiahodges.com

Blogs: www.plasticmacca.blogspot.com, www.leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com

Keywords
paulmusicnwonew world orderdoubleimpostorpaul is deadplastic maccatina fosterreplacementbeatlesmccartney
