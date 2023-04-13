The Impostor-Replacement of Paul McCartney (Tina Foster on classicbands com)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Excerpts from an upcoming interview about how Beatle Paul McCartney died and was replaced - with Tina Foster and Gary at classicbands.com.
Interview link: Gary James' Interview With The Author Of Plastic Macca: The Secret Death And Replacement Of Beatle Paul McCartneyhttps://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2023/05/gary-james-interview-with-author-of.html
Tina Foster is the pen-name of Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA.
Tina/Cynthia is an attorney and author: "The Splitting Image: The Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements," "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney," and "Den of Vipers: Central Banks and the Fake Economy." She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Web: www.cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: www.plasticmacca.blogspot.com, www.leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com