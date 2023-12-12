What Is God Teaching Me? How to Love, How to Become Real in Relationship with God and Others, Pride, Importance of Humility

“HUMILITY IS ESSENTIAL IN ANY RELATIONSHIP. DO YOU UNDERSTAND WHY? IF YOU HAVE RELATIONSHIP WITH ANOTHER PERSON, IF YOU CAN’T BE YOURSELF WITH THE OTHER PERSON, DO THEY EVER GET YOU? OBVIOUSLY NOT. IF THEY CAN’T GET YOU, WHO ARE THEY HAVING A RELATIONSHIP WITH? THEY’RE HAVING A RELATIONSHIP WITH THE FACADE OF YOU, A THING THAT YOU’RE PUTTING ON WITH THEM. THAT’S NOT THE REAL YOU.”

Keywords