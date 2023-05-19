© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Ears And Heart Of The Wise.
Proverbs 18:15 (NIV).
15) The heart of the discerning acquires knowledge,
for the ears of the wise seek it out.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Hearing, and the other 4 senses, are constantly gathering input for the spirit.
The spirit sifts through the input for valuable information.
