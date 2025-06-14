Pakistani DM Asif: Our intel services shared info with Tehran about impending strikes several days before the Israeli attacks

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Pakistan’s intelligence services shared information with Tehran about impending strikes several days before the Israeli attacks.

Earlier, Iranian media had reported that a friendly country had warned Iran about the planned operation.

Adding:

Putin Held a Phone Call with Trump — Key Points:

➡️The conversation lasted 50 minutes and was described as useful;

➡️Putin informed Trump about the progress of prisoner exchanges with Ukraine and confirmed Russia’s readiness to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22;

➡️Putin condemned Israel’s military operation against Iran;

➡️The U.S. President assessed the situation around Israel and Iran as “very alarming”;

➡️The Russian President expressed Russia’s readiness to act as a mediator between Israel and Iran;

➡️The U.S. leader called Israel’s strikes on Iran effective;

➡️Trump stated that U.S. negotiators are ready to resume work with the Iranians on the nuclear issue;

➡️Both the Russian and U.S. presidents did not rule out a return to negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program;

➡️Trump confirmed his interest in a speedy end to the conflict in Ukraine;

➡️Putin and Trump noted the brotherhood in arms during the Second World War;

➡️Both leaders expressed satisfaction with their “positive personal relationship”;

➡️Putin congratulated Trump on his birthday.

Adding:

"We hope Washington agrees with us that eliminating Iran's nuclear program requires toppling the regime."

— The Washington Post, citing an Israeli Knesset Member

🐻 How quickly this turned from stopping uranium enrichment to topping a sovereign government. Who needs USAID anymore when you can do regime change this way?

Adding:

U.S. Refuses to Join Israel in Bombing Iran – Axios

The United States has no plans to participate in any joint strikes on Iran alongside Israel, according to the White House.

Axios reports that Israel lacks the bunker-busting munitions required to destroy Iran’s underground nuclear facility at Fordow, which is buried deep in the mountains. Only the U.S. possesses such weapons.

An Israeli official told Axios that “the U.S. could still join the operation,” and even claimed that President Trump had “suggested he might do so if necessary” during recent talks with Netanyahu in the days before the planned Israeli strike.

However, a White House spokesperson denied this, telling Axios that Trump in fact said the opposite. According to the official, Washington currently has no intention of directly participating.

Adding:

Oman’s Foreign Minister has announced that the planned June 15 talks between Iran and the United States will not take place.