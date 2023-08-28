Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 26-27

▪️Ukrainian units once again tried to launch a drone strike at Moscow.

Due to the coordinated work of the air defense units, the strike drone was destroyed on approach to the capital near Istra.

▪️AFU struck at the border village of Urazovo with cluster munitions in Belgorod region.

Residential buildings and civil infrastructure facilities were damaged. Six people were wounded.

▪️Near Bakhmut, Ukrainian units continue to pull together additional forces and rotate units.

At the moment, enemy attacks are limited to rare sorties at Klishchiivka.

▪️The AFU artillery carried out massive strikes on the settlements of Donbass during the weekend.

Civilian objects of Donetsk, Yevhenivka, Yasynuvata and Horlivka came under fire. At least eight people were wounded.

▪️In Vremivka sector, the Ukrainian command has reduced offensive activity near Urozhaine and is preparing for new attacks.

Russian troops inflict massive strikes at enemy concentration spots, destroying manpower and equipment.

▪️In Orikhiv sector, Russian units continue to valiantly slow down AFU units on the southern outskirts of Robotyne.

Nevertheless, at the cost of significant losses, the enemy managed to advance in forest plantings west of Verbove.

▪️The Russian Aerospace Forces aviation bombed the Snake Island.

The location of members of the MDI special forces, who took part in the attacks at the Crimean peninsula, was struck.





Source @rybar