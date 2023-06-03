BIDEN TAKES A NASTY FALL AFTER COMMENCEMENT SPEECH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congressman Ronny Jackson, who was also a physician to former Presidents Obama and Trump, talks to guest host Lara Trump about President Joe Biden’s recent fall and worries about his health.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html