BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Run the Race: Faith 🙌 Without Weights 💪
The Captain Mike Show
The Captain Mike Show
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 1 month ago

In Hebrews 11, we see the heroes of faith — men and women who trusted God against all odds. Then Hebrews 12 calls us to do the same: “Let us lay aside every weight and the sin which so easily entangles, and let us run with endurance the race set before us.” 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️

Captain Mike is walking us through what it means to strip off everything that slows us down — distractions, fear, sin, and unbelief — so we can run free. How? By looking to Jesus, the Author and Finisher of our faith.

When the road feels hard, we “consider Him who endured such opposition from sinners,” so we won’t grow weary or lose heart. 💪

💡 Takeaway: The race isn’t about speed — it’s about endurance, keeping our eyes fixed on Jesus, and throwing off every weight that keeps us from finishing strong.

📲 Join us on Zoom for future Voyagers Ministries teachings: https://us06web.zoom.us/postattendee?mn=6EVYfqEaavTAgMbGviRxGMySeu6ulG3ddBTV.bTMuYlNen5qKmFOf

📸 Follow @voyagersministries for more encouragement and teaching in God’s Word.

Keywords
christianevangelismhomeless outreach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy