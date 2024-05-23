2026 start of World War 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Past and present Trend in US Government and private debt has increased well beyond any possibility of repayment. This video series explains how Super-wealthy globalists will engineer the situation to achieve their goal of more wealth & better control of the world’s populations. World War 3 is the key to their success and extrapolation of trends in debt indicates 2026 as the crisis year.