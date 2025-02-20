Better Music: Why did middle A change from 432 to 440 Hz?

At an early age Leora had a fascinating experience with middle A where she learned, that yes, these aren’t just numbers, they are frequencies and they affect you. About 100 years ago middle A was changed from 440 Hz to 432 Hz. Why? Join me with Scott and Leora, two talented muscians who are tuning back to the old vibes.





Scott and Leora are with Winsome Kind and here is a set of links for you to connect with them.





My favorite song is “Frequency”. But they are all good! And I can’t wait for the mantas recorded in 432.





This is music straight from the heart. Empowered music for the hopeful, for the strong, for the lovers, for the families, for the ones forging a new path. Music to shine light through the darkness. Music for you.





