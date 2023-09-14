THE MASK & CLIMATE LOCKDOWN & DIGITAL CURRENCY & 15 MINUTE CITY & CARBON TAX BLITZ IS COMING!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kevin J. Johnston and Chris Sky talk about the BLITZ that is coming; they are going to hit us with EVERYTHING at the same time!
This is BAD, but it can be beat! JUST SAY NO, DO NOT COMPLY, FIGHT EVERYTHING IN THE COURTS, sue the HELL out of our politicians! Let's fight these lies!
www.FreedomReport.ca