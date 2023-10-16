CNN so you are saying that you want to bomb iran without any evidence of any involvement in the attacks on israel? are you mad

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CNN: “You are saying, that you want the United States and Israel to bomb Iran even in the absence of direct evidence of their involvement in this attack?”
Lindsey Graham: “YeahCNN: “You are saying, that you want the United States and Israel to bomb Iran even in the absence of direct evidence of their involvement in this attack?” Lindsey Graham: “Yeah